Trans-Caspian Cable Construction Reaches New Milestone

Trans Caspian Underwater Fiber-Optic Cable

AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom Reach Key Milestone in Regional Connectivity Project Linking Asia and Europe Through the Caspian Sea

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Trans-Caspian Cable project-set to establish the first fiber-optic connection between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan-has reached a significant construction milestone. AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom, the project owners, are pleased to announce the successful completion of the Desktop Study, a comprehensive pre-engineering assessment of the marine environment and proposed cable route. This achievement marks a strong and promising start to the upcoming submarine installation phase.

The final Desktop Study report includes a detailed analysis of marine charts, seabed conditions, environmental factors, and potential route hazards. This foundational data will inform the next stages of the project, including the marine survey and cable route engineering. Technical supervision and advisory support are being provided by U.S.-based Pioneer Consulting, ensuring all milestones and deliverables align with global standards and industry best practices. As part of its role, Pioneer Consulting contributed to the Desktop Study by reviewing key design elements and offering expert recommendations, supporting the report's acceptance by AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom.

This milestone confirms that the proposed fiber-optic route meets international engineering standards and adheres to stringent safety and quality benchmarks.

Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding-owner of AzerTelecom, Azerbaijan's leading backbone internet provider-emphasized the project's broader impact and that it not only strengthens digital connectivity and technological advancement across the region but also opens a new chapter in regional economic cooperation. Jabbarov stated that“This project is a key component of NEQSOL Holding's strategic Digital Silk Way initiative, which aims to build a sustainable digital future for the region. We are implementing cutting-edge, internationally recognized solutions to usher in a new era of faster, more reliable, and high-quality connectivity between Asia and Europe.”

Nurlan Meirmanov, Chief Strategy and External Assets Officer at Kazakhtelecom, added:

“This year, we signed a contract for the construction of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable across the Caspian Sea and reached our first major milestone-the completion of the Desktop Study. The next step is the marine route survey, and I'm pleased to report that all activities are progressing on schedule. At Kazakhtelecom, we've formed a dedicated implementation team focused solely on this unique and large-scale project.”

Dave Marie, Project Manager and Director of Client Solutions at Pioneer Consulting, stated:“Since January 2024, our team has supported the design and procurement of the Trans-Caspian submarine cable system. We are honored to collaborate with AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom to deliver this much-needed high-speed and reliable fiber-optic system to the region.”

The Trans-Caspian Cable Line will span 380 km across the Caspian Sea, connecting Sumgait (Azerbaijan) and Aktau (Kazakhstan). With a transmission capacity of up to 400 terabits per second, it will form a high-speed, low-latency regional connectivity corridor. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

About AzerTelecom

AzerTelecom is a leading telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan, providing wholesale, carrier-grade communications and digital services. It operates within the Azerconnect Group, part of NEQSOL Holding , and is rapidly expanding its presence in local, regional, and international markets by incorporating cutting-edge technologies and fostering sustainable growth in both society and the ICT sector.

About Kazakhtelecom

Kazakhtelecom JSC is Kazakhstan's largest telecommunications company, offering a full range of services including fixed-line and mobile telephony, internet access, television broadcasting, and data transmission. Established in 1994, the company plays a key role in the development of Kazakhstan's communications infrastructure and is recognized for its commitment to innovation and service quality.

About Pioneer Consulting

Pioneer Consulting brings decades of experience in submarine fiber-optic telecommunications systems. The firm provides expert counsel throughout the subsea cable installation process, offering technical and commercial insights and end-to-end project support. With over 160 completed projects spanning every ocean and seven continents, Pioneer Consulting is a trusted leader in the submarine telecom industry.

