Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Sunday Brings Cool Morning And Comfortable Day

Get the complete weather forecast for Hyderabad on Sunday, Dec 14. Expect a calm, pleasant day with temps from 15°C to 29°C. See wind, sunrise and sunset details.

Hyderabad is expected to have calm and stable weather on Sunday, December 14. The day should remain pleasant overall, with no major changes in conditions.

Max temperature: 29°C

Min temperature: 15°C

The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 15°C. This means the morning will feel cool, and the afternoon will be warm but comfortable.

The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 29°C. The weather should feel steady through the day without extra heat or chill.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at around 6:37 am and set at about 5:43 pm, giving Hyderabad a little more than eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the east will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will help keep conditions comfortable, especially during the warmer hours.