Bangladesh: BNP Says Delay In Holding National Polls Creating Political Instability

Dhaka, May 23 (IANS) Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday stated that the delay in holding national elections by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is leading to growing political tension and instability in the country.

"There appears to be a wave of unrest sweeping the country. Who are the main culprits behind this instability? Who is attempting to delay the election? We wish to know these things from you (Yunus)," local media quoted BNP leader Zainul Abedin Farroque as saying during a protest rally on Friday.

"But you (Yunus) still haven't given a roadmap. If this instability is of your making, then let it be known that the BNP will never accept responsibility for it," he further added.

The protest programme was organised in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka by a group called 'Aparajeyo Bangladesh'. It called for resistance against alleged conspiracy to "sabotage the national election", Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews24 reported.

Farroque, a member of the BNP chairperson's advisory council, urged Yunus to facilitate a peaceful democratic transition and demanded the resignation of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Information Advisor Mahfuj Alam and High Representative to Chief Advisor Khalilur Rahman.

"So, I earnestly request you to immediately send letters to these three individuals - Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, Mahfuj Alam, and Khalilur Rahman - urging them to resign from the advisory council. Otherwise, it will fall upon you to remove them," he said.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo reported that Yunus expressed anger and frustration at the prevailing situation in the country during a regular meeting of the Advisory Council held on Thursday.

The report, quoting sources, said that topics discussed included the daily road blockades in Dhaka due to protests, lack of consensus among political parties on reforms and other issues, and various parties' non-cooperation in state affairs. Yunus expressed his inability to function effectively and wished to step down.

Later, Nahid Islam, the Convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), confirmed after his meeting with Yunus that the Chief Advisor was weighing resignation.

Bangladesh has been gripped with frequent protests, political differences, and increasing incidents of crime and violence since the Yunus-led interim government assumed power, last year.

Parties like the BNP had been repeatedly warning of street protests if the interim government fails to provide an electoral road map.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman also stated that the next national election should be held by December and an elected government should be in power by January 1, 2026 after concluding "free and fair" polls, following which the army will return to the barracks.