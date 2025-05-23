403
Kuwait Key Al-Abdali Road Undergoing Face Lifting -- Minister
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- Massive renovation has begun for the key Al-Abdali Road that crosses the territory from the center to Kuwait's northernmost regions.
Basic maintenance work has started as part of a package of new contracts to face lift the interior roads and highways, said Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Meshaan in a statement on Friday.
Dr. Al-Meshaan indicated that this project is part of 18 major endeavors in the country's six governorates, designed to uplift the avenues' capacity and level of safety in harmony with international criteria.
Regular and major restoration are required to extend the projected age of the infrastructure and lower the need to rebuild the roads in the future, thus boosting sustainability and cutting costs in the long term, the minister said.
Meanwhile, the project foreman, (Eng.) Eid Al-Rashidi said workers had begun paving the road with Type-3 asphalt.
Type-3 asphalt is designed for hot climates and applications requiring high resistance to softening, making it durable and reliable in extreme conditions.
Work is proceeding according to a well-examined timetable to ensure high quality and heed the standing specifications, Al-Rashidi added. (end)
