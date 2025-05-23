Al Rayyan And Al Gharafa Eye Long-Awaited Amir Cup Glory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Ahead of the Round of 16, Al Rayyan coach Artur Jorge voiced firm confidence in his side's ambition to claim a seventh Amir Cup title. His counterpart at Al Gharafa Pedro Martins also underlined his team's determination to end their long wait for a silverware.

At the time, such optimism appeared bold – perhaps even premature – given the dominance of Qatari heavyweights Al Sadd and Al Duhail throughout the domestic season.

But both Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa have silenced the doubters, earning their place in tomorrow's final and standing just one win away from long-awaited glory.

Al Rayyan edged Al Duhail 5-4 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw, while Al Gharafa mirrored the result against defending champions Al Sadd – both dramatic victories coming in the quarter-finals. Al Rayyan last lifted the coveted trophy in 2013 – one year after Al Gharafa had celebrated their seventh and most recent triumph.

Since then, the Amir Cup has been largely monopolised by Al Sadd and Al Duhail, with only Al Arabi managing to break their grip with a win in 2023.

The last time Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa clashed in an Amir Cup final was back in 2011, when Al Rayyan edged a 2-1 victory in a hard-fought contest.

This year's final is shaping up to be especially intriguing, as neither side enters as the outright favourite. Both teams have produced impressive performances en route to the final, and with two seasoned coaches leading them, the title match promises to be a compelling affair.

Al Gharafa's Joselu with teammates during a training session yesterday.

Al Rayyan bring a strong and balanced squad to the table, including Brazilian striker Roger Guedes – top scorer in the Qatar Stars League – alongside his compatriot Thiago Mendes, Paraguayan forward Adam Bareiro and Belgian midfielder Julian De Sart. Al Gharafa, meanwhile, will rely on their own array of stars, such as Rodrigo, Tunisian international Ferjani Sassi and Algerian playmaker Yacine Brahimi.

“Both teams have equal chances of winning the Amir Cup,” said former Qatar international Ibrahim Khalfan, reflecting the widespread anticipation.

“Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa fully deserve to be in the final. Now, everyone is eager to see who will lift the Cup.”

Former national team star Abdulaziz Hassan echoed the sentiment, stating that the match could go either way.

“The final is open to all possibilities,” Hassan told QNA.“Both teams haven't won the title in a long time, and that will fuel their motivation. It's going to be a thrilling contest.”

Full house expected at Khalifa International Stadium

Meanwhile, the 44,828-seat Khalifa International Stadium is expected to operate at full capacity, with the Qatar Football Association announcing yesterday that 85 percent of tickets have already been sold. With both Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa enjoying strong fan support, the final is set to unfold in a lively and high-energy atmosphere.

The organising committee is making comprehensive preparations to deliver a smooth and memorable final. In addition to the match itself, fans can enjoy a range of activities in the fan zone, with attractive prizes on offer including a car raffle.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm, with stadium gates opening at 4pm to welcome the expected full house.