Brazilian Man Threatens Ministry With Fake Bomb During Family Visit
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian Federal District Military Police detained a man Thursday after he threatened government officials with a suspicious package outside the Ministry of Social Development in Brasília.
The incident occurred between 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM local time on the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The suspect arrived with his wife and two children at the ministry building.
He carried what appeared to be an explosive device while demanding to speak with government officials. Police sources confirmed the man had filed an unresolved complaint with the ministry previously.
Authorities activated Operation Petardo protocols when the suspect refused to leave the premises. The man positioned himself near a garden wall while holding his youngest daughter. This complicated police intervention efforts significantly.
Bomb disposal experts and Special Operations Battalion officers established a security perimeter around the building. Ministry employees received evacuation orders as a precautionary measure during the standoff.
The suspect detonated a small firecracker similar to those used during Brazilian June festivals. Police spokesperson Major Raphael Broocke described the device as a typical "bombinha de São João" rather than a genuine explosive threat.
Officers eventually detained the man while his family received medical evaluation at Regional Hospital of Asa Norte. The wife and children were released without charges after the incident concluded.
The Ministry of Social Development administers Brazil's Bolsa Família program, which serves 13 million families nationwide. The ministry's 2023 budget reached 276 billion Brazilian reais for social assistance programs.
The Esplanada dos Ministérios houses Brazil's main executive branch offices in Oscar Niemeyer's modernist architectural complex. Security incidents trigger immediate special protocols due to the area's strategic government importance.
Police continue investigating the suspect's background and motivations while bom experts analyze the suspicious package contents.
