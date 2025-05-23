403
China Eyes $100 Billion Railway To Bypass Panama Canal Through Brazil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian officials revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping personally endorsed a massive transcontinental railway project during recent diplomatic meetings in Beijing.
The proposed bioceanic corridor would span 3,000 kilometers across South America, connecting Brazil's Atlantic coast to Peru's Pacific ports. Planning Minister Simone Tebet confirmed that Xi Jinping specifically mentioned the railway as an alternative to the Panama Canal.
The Chinese leader expressed concerns about geopolitical uncertainties created by Donald Trump's threats to reclaim control of the strategic waterway. Xi emphasized that current shipping route insecurities justified serious study of the railway's viability.
The ambitious project would link Brazil's Port of Ilhéus to Peru's Chancay megaport, which opened in November 2024 following $3.4 billion in Chinese investments. COSCO Shipping owns 60% of the Chancay facility, making it China's largest infrastructure investment in South America.
Chinese state railway officials visited four Brazilian states in April 2025 to assess the project's feasibility. The delegation inspected transport infrastructure in Mato Grosso, Goiás, Rondônia, and Acre.
They evaluated investment opportunities across road, rail, and waterway networks supporting the transcontinental connection. The railway would traverse Brazil's agricultural heartland, including the Matopiba region that produces 75% of the country's soybeans and corn exports to Asia.
Current shipping routes force Brazilian commodities to travel around Africa's southern tip or through the Panama Canal, adding significant time and costs.
Brazil exports 60% iron ore and soybeans to China, commodities that require efficient rail transport for economic viability. The new route would cut shipping times by up to 10 days compared to Atlantic routes.
This reduction translates to substantial cost savings for Brazilian exporters competing in Asian markets. The Brazilian government acknowledges that domestic capital cannot finance the massive undertaking alone.
Minister Tebet estimated the project could take three to five years with Chinese participation, compared to over twenty years without it. She requested a decision within 30 days during recent negotiations.
Former President Dilma Rousseff, now heading the BRICS Development Ban k, confirmed that Chinese leaders possess the financial resources and technical expertise necessary. China controls four of the world's largest banks, providing sufficient capital for independent project financing.
The railway represents one of four strategic pillars in the Brazil-China partnership established during Xi Jinping's November 2024 visit to Brasília. Brazilian officials expect to sign cooperation agreements with Chinese state companies during the July BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.
The project would connect existing Brazilian rail networks, including the partially constructed West-East Integration Railway and Central-West Integration Railway. These networks currently span 2,415 kilometers but require extension through the Amazon region to reach Peru.
Environmental groups acknowledge that railways typically cause fewer impacts than highways, though construction may still generate negative consequences. The government modified earlier routes to avoid Indigenous territories and minimize forest disruption.
