Dubai: Man Stabbed To Death After Violent Brawl Over 'Immoral' Services

Three Asian men are facing trial for fatally stabbing a man and seriously injuring another during a violent brawl in Dubai's Jebel Ali Industrial Area. A dispute over immoral services triggered the incident.

According to Dubai Police investigations, two of the accused were driving around the city, seeking homosexual services. When they approached two men in Jebel Ali Industrial Area 1, their advances were rejected. This led to a heated argument.

The suspects then chased the two victims with their car. One of the victims called a friend for help, asking him to meet them near a Pakistani restaurant.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The confrontation escalated when both parties gathered in a sandy area near the restaurant. A knife fight broke out, resulting in the death of one man, who sustained multiple stab wounds. The other victim suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the chest and abdomen.

A restaurant owner alerted the police about two men lying motionless in the area. Police patrols, CID officers, crime scene experts, and forensic teams responded to the scene. The deceased was transferred to the forensic department for further investigation, while the injured victim was rushed to the hospital.

Dubai Police launched an immediate manhunt, arresting the three suspects within 24 hours. During interrogation, the men confessed to the attack.

The case has been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution, where the suspects will stand trial for murder and assault.