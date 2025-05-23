HRE Development Unveils Celeste A Rare Waterfront Sanctuary Of Only 44 Residences In Al Jaddaf

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Celeste offers early buyers a rare chance to own a serene, well-designed home between Downtown Dubai's energy and Dubai Creek's tranquility

Dubai, UAE: HRE Development has launched Celeste – an exclusive waterfront residence in the heart of picturesque Al Jaddaf.

Designed for privacy and understated elegance, Celeste merges nature, architecture, and lifestyle in a way few developments can. Perfectly positioned between the energy of Downtown Dubai and the tranquility of the Al Jaddaf Waterfront, it offers premium luxury living with uninterrupted views of Dubai Creek.

Celeste is limited to just 44 exclusive residences, offering a rare opportunity for early buyers to own a piece of thoughtfully designed tranquility.

Panoramic windows bathe each home in natural light, open layouts promote balance and flow, and every space reflects modern simplicity through warm materials and clean lines. Every element has been thoughtfully crafted to embody a seamless blend of sophistication and serenity.

Beyond the residences, curated wellness amenities transform daily living into a holistic experience. A stunning waterfront pool, modern fitness and yoga spaces, landscaped courtyards, and a dedicated children's play zone encourage movement, relaxation, and a lifestyle of balance. The development integrates indoor and outdoor spaces effortlessly, ensuring residents can escape the city's energy while remaining connected to its vibrancy.

Celeste's architecture embraces modern simplicity, where clean lines and warm materials complement its unrivaled water-facing position. Coupled with concierge services and smart entry systems, the development offers a harmonious blend of security and convenience.

“Celeste isn't just another project – it's a limited collection for those who move early, think differently, and value meaning over mass,” said Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development.“It is for those who see their home as an extension of their values – calm, elevated, and timeless.”

Set for completion in Q2 2027, Celeste is positioned at the heart of Al Jaddaf, a district quietly evolving into one of Dubai's most connected and culturally rich destinations. More than just a place to live, it's a chance to belong to something rare.