Brazil, African Nations Talk Fight Against Hunger
Representatives from 44 African countries and 10 international institutions, including development banks and philanthropic organizations, participated in the second edition of the event, held 15 years after the first edition during Lula's second term.
As part of their appointments in Brazil, ministers, ambassadors, and representatives from African nations visited the storage facility of national crop agency Conab in Brasília, as well as the facilities of Brazil's state-run agricultural center Embrapa in Petrolina, Pernambuco, to learn about projects developed by the company focused on the soil and climate of Brazil's semi-arid region. They also visited Embrapa's booth at the AgroBrasília fair.
In addition to technical visits, foreign officials participated in Brazil-Africa Dialogue meetings from Monday (19), when they attended President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's speech, through Thursday (22), featuring speeches and presentations by African ministers, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture Minister Paulo Teixeira, First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, and other officials.
In Thursday's dialogues, participants exchanged experiences in fighting hunger and shared the challenges their countries face.
According to Conab, among the Arab African countries participating in the meetings were Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Somalia, Sudan, and Tunisia. Even before the Brazil-Africa Dialogue began on Monday (19), Embrapa president Silvia Massruhá received three African delegations: from Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as Libya's extraordinary ambassador to Brasília, Osama Ibrahim Ayad Sawan.
At the meeting, Sawan discussed the need for technical cooperation between Brazil and Libya for the development of peanut, citrus, and wheat crops, as well as cooperation in cattle ranching for beef and dairy production. He said Libya has an artificial river project aimed at supplying potable water to regions facing water scarcity.“Libya has the potential to carry out large projects, and for this, we would like to implement existing agreements with Brazil,” said the diplomat, according to Embrapa.
Read more:
Lula: Brazil can repay Africa debt via agriculture
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied/Brazil Rural Development MinistrySupplied/Embrapa
The post Brazil, African nations talk fight against hunger appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment