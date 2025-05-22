Brompton Split Banc Corp. Renews At-The-Market Equity Program
| Brompton Split Banc Corp.
Compound Annual Returns to April 30, 2025
|1-Yr
|3-Yr
|5-Yr
|10-Yr
|Since Inception
|Class A Shares (TSX: SBC)
|33.1%
|7.8%
|26.4%
|12.0%
|11.2%
|S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index
|17.9%
|9.6%
|14.4%
|8.3%
|7.6%
|Preferred Shares (TSX:
|6.4%
|6.1%
|5.7%
|5.3%
|5.2%
|S&P/TSX Preferred Share Total Return Index
|11.7%
|5.9%
|9.4%
|3.5%
|2.9%
Returns are for the periods ended April 30, 2025, and are unaudited. Inception date November 16, 2005. The table shows the compound return on a Class A Share and Preferred Share for each period indicated compared to the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index (“Composite Index”), and the S&P/TSX Preferred Share Total Return Index (“Preferred Share Index”) (together the“Indices”). The Composite Index tracks the performance, on a market weight basis and total return basis, of a broad index of large-capitalization issuers listed on the TSX. The Preferred Share Index tracks the performance, on a market‐weight basis and total return basis, of a broad index of preferred shares trading on the TSX that meet the criteria relating to size, liquidity and issuer rating. The Fund is actively managed; therefore, its performance is not expected to mirror that of the Indices, which have more diversified portfolios and include a substantially larger number of companies. Furthermore, the Indices' performance is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions, whereas the performance of the Fund is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Class A Shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Preferred Shares. The performance information shown is based on the net asset value per Class A Share and the redemption price per Preferred Share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per Class A Share and redemption price per Preferred Share in additional Class A Shares or Preferred Shares of the Fund. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future.
You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an“exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.
There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at . The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income tax payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
