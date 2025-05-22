403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Manager Hansi Flick Signs Contract Extension with Barcelona Until 2027
(MENAFN) Barcelona and manager Hansi Flick reached an agreement on Thursday to extend his contract through June 30, 2027.
"The German coach has signed a new contract on Wednesday at the Club offices in the presence of FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, first vice president Rafa Yuste and the Club's sporting director, Anderson Luis de Souza 'Deco', amongst others," Barcelona confirmed in a statement.
Flick has been highly successful, winning 43 out of 54 matches under his leadership, achieving a remarkable 73% win rate— the best debut season since Luis Enrique’s 83% record.
At 60 years old, the German tactician guided a youthful squad to a historic domestic treble, claiming the La Liga title, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup.
"The German coach has signed a new contract on Wednesday at the Club offices in the presence of FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, first vice president Rafa Yuste and the Club's sporting director, Anderson Luis de Souza 'Deco', amongst others," Barcelona confirmed in a statement.
Flick has been highly successful, winning 43 out of 54 matches under his leadership, achieving a remarkable 73% win rate— the best debut season since Luis Enrique’s 83% record.
At 60 years old, the German tactician guided a youthful squad to a historic domestic treble, claiming the La Liga title, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment