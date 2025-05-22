Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Manager Hansi Flick Signs Contract Extension with Barcelona Until 2027

2025-05-22 09:44:36
(MENAFN) Barcelona and manager Hansi Flick reached an agreement on Thursday to extend his contract through June 30, 2027.

"The German coach has signed a new contract on Wednesday at the Club offices in the presence of FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, first vice president Rafa Yuste and the Club's sporting director, Anderson Luis de Souza 'Deco', amongst others," Barcelona confirmed in a statement.

Flick has been highly successful, winning 43 out of 54 matches under his leadership, achieving a remarkable 73% win rate— the best debut season since Luis Enrique’s 83% record.

At 60 years old, the German tactician guided a youthful squad to a historic domestic treble, claiming the La Liga title, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup.

