KANZHUN LIMITED Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2024
| 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues
|Online recruitment services to enterprise customers
|1,684,087
|1,901,382
|262,017
|Others
|19,666
|21,895
|3,017
|Total revenues
|1,703,753
|1,923,277
|265,034
|Operating cost and expenses
|Cost of revenues(1)
|(295,439
|)
|(310,808
|)
|(42,830
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses(1)
|(579,270
|)
|(491,227
|)
|(67,693
|)
|Research and development expenses(1)
|(467,569
|)
|(423,568
|)
|(58,369
|)
|General and administrative expenses(1)
|(270,472
|)
|(265,511
|)
|(36,588
|)
|Total operating cost and expenses
|(1,612,750
|)
|(1,491,114
|)
|(205,480
|)
|Other operating income, net
|12,590
|7,622
|1,050
|Income from operations
|103,593
|439,785
|60,604
|Interest and investment income, net
|156,056
|149,489
|20,600
|Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
|30
|(569
|)
|(78
|)
|Other expenses, net
|(259
|)
|(617
|)
|(85
|)
|Income before income tax expenses
|259,420
|588,088
|81,041
|Income tax expenses
|(17,696
|)
|(75,994
|)
|(10,472
|)
|Net income
|241,724
|512,094
|70,569
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|3,227
|6,040
|832
|Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED
|244,951
|518,134
|71,401
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share
|-Basic
|880,732,849
|870,991,355
|870,991,355
|-Diluted
|907,305,397
|895,586,531
|895,586,531
|Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|-Basic
|0.28
|0.59
|0.08
|-Diluted
|0.27
|0.58
|0.08
|Net income per ADS (2) attributable to ordinary shareholders
|-Basic
|0.56
|1.19
|0.16
|-Diluted
|0.54
|1.16
|0.16
(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Cost of revenues
|10,917
|9,611
|1,324
|Sales and marketing expenses
|70,472
|74,237
|10,230
|Research and development expenses
|102,693
|88,533
|12,200
|General and administrative expenses
|104,895
|79,382
|10,939
|Total
|288,977
|251,763
|34,693
(2) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.
| KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands)
|As of
|December 31, 2024
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,553,090
|2,790,420
|384,530
|Short-term time deposits
|5,488,631
|4,685,332
|645,656
|Short-term investments
|6,639,389
|7,309,414
|1,007,264
|Accounts and notes receivable, net
|40,713
|38,792
|5,346
|Inventories
|3,042
|2,862
|394
|Amounts due from related parties
|7,258
|9,206
|1,269
|Prepayments and other current assets
|368,260
|844,978
|116,441
|Total current assets
|15,100,383
|15,681,004
|2,160,900
|Non-current assets
|Long-term time deposits
|-
|773,919
|106,649
|Long-term investments
|1,914,530
|1,832,622
|252,542
|Property, equipment and software, net
|1,733,786
|1,609,795
|221,836
|Right-of-use assets, net
|302,856
|240,500
|33,142
|Intangible assets, net
|252,589
|243,501
|33,555
|Goodwill
|6,528
|6,528
|900
|Total non-current assets
|4,210,289
|4,706,865
|648,624
|Total assets
|19,310,672
|20,387,869
|2,809,524
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|110,668
|92,631
|12,765
|Deferred revenue
|3,084,839
|3,341,494
|460,470
|Other payables and accrued liabilities
|815,767
|821,567
|113,215
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|180,782
|150,849
|20,788
|Total current liabilities
|4,192,056
|4,406,541
|607,238
|Non - current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|121,345
|90,259
|12,438
|Deferred tax liabilities
|34,451
|33,879
|4,669
|Total non-current liabilities
|155,796
|124,138
|17,107
|Total liabilities
|4,347,852
|4,530,679
|624,345
|Total shareholders' equity
|14,962,820
|15,857,190
|2,185,179
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|19,310,672
|20,387,869
|2,809,524
| KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands)
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|905,541
|1,003,109
|138,232
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(523,462
|)
|(678,826
|)
|(93,545
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(104,578
|)
|(85,994
|)
|(11,850
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(3,294
|)
|(959
|)
|(132
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|274,207
|237,330
|32,705
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|2,472,959
|2,553,090
|351,825
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|2,747,166
|2,790,420
|384,530
| KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Income from operations
|103,593
|439,785
|60,604
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|288,977
|251,763
|34,693
|Adjusted income from operations
|392,570
|691,548
|95,297
|Net income
|241,724
|512,094
|70,569
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|288,977
|251,763
|34,693
|Adjusted net income
|530,701
|763,857
|105,262
|Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED
|244,951
|518,134
|71,401
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|288,977
|251,763
|34,693
|Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED
|533,928
|769,897
|106,094
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing adjusted net income per share (Non-GAAP)
|-Basic
|880,732,849
|870,991,355
|870,991,355
|-Diluted
|907,305,397
|895,586,531
|895,586,531
|Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|-Basic
|0.61
|0.88
|0.12
|-Diluted
|0.59
|0.86
|0.12
|Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
|-Basic
|1.21
|1.77
|0.24
|-Diluted
|1.18
|1.72
|0.24
