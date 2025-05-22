IPL 2025: How Can GT, RCB, PBKS And MI Seal Top Two Playoff Spots? Scenarios Explained

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians are set for a thrilling battle for the top two spots in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Each team's path to securing a top-two finish depends on their remaining matches and NRR.

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have sealed their spots for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The latest team to qualify for the playoffs is the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who knocked out Delhi Capitals to clinch the fourth and final berth for the knockouts.

The ongoing IPL season is at its business end as the league stage is set to conclude on May 25 and the playoffs will begin on May 27, with Qualifier 1. Six teams, including the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals have been knocked out of the tournament.

With Mumbai Indians making it to the playoffs, the battle for the top-four finish officially came to an end. Now, the battle for the top-four is boiled down to a thrilling race for the top two spots, as GT, RCB, PBKS, and MI fight for an entry into Qualifier 1. Let's take a look at how these four teams can finish in the top two.

Gujarat Titans are firmly positioned at the top of the points table with nine wins and three losses while accumulating 18 points in 12 matches. The Shubman Gill-led side is currently the favourites to finish the league stage as the table toppers. If they win their final two league matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans will secure top two finish and likely seal the No.1 spot in the points table, giving them two chances to qualify for the final.

In case the IPL 2022 champions lose their last two league stage matches, then Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals must defeat Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad must defeat Royal Challengers to ensure Gujarat Titans remain in the top two and avoid slipping to third on Net Run Rate.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the second spot on the points table with 8 wins, 3 losses, and a no result while accumulating 17 points in 12 matches. The Rajat Patidar have two league stage matches remaining against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants and if they win both the matches, RCB will finish with 21 points, ensuring top two finish regardless of other other results. A superior run-rate could even help them leapfrog Gujarat Titans to take the No.1 spot if GT drop points in remaining games.

If RCB lose both their final league matches, they will remain on 17 points and risk slipping out of top 2 if Punjab Kings or Mumbai Indians win their remaining matches by big margins and surpass them on NRR. In this scenario, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have to rely on other results going their way, such as losses for PBKS or MI, to stay in the top two.

Punjab Kings are currently at the third spot with 8 wins, 3 losses, and one no result while accumulating 17 points in 12 matches. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have two remaining fixtures in the league stage against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals and a win in both matches will take PBKKS to 21 points, virtually guaranteeing them a top-two finish unless both Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also win their remaining matches and maintain a better Net Run Rate.

If Punjab Kings win both their remaining fixtures and Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru lose their respective remaining two final league matches, then PBKS will finish at the top of the points table with 21 points and seal the No.1 spot on the points table, provided their NRR is superior to other contenders.

Mumbai Indians clinched the fourth playoff after defeating Delhi Capitals. The Hardik Pandya-led side has eight wins and five losses while accumulating 16 points. MI had a poor start to the tournament before making an incredible comeback by winning six matches on the trot to finally qualify for the knockouts.

MI have only one fixture remaining against Punjab Kings and if they win, the five-time IPL champions finish with 18 points, keeping them in contention for a top-two finish, provided that Gujarat Titans or Royal Challengers Bengaluru lose both their remaining fixtures and Mumbai Indians surpass them on NRR. If they lose their last league match against PBKS, Mumbai Indians will remain and be eliminated from the race for top-two finish.