Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Argentina's Economy Sees 6.1 Percent Surge in Early 2025

2025-05-22 03:01:29
(MENAFN) Argentina's economy saw a robust 6.1% growth in the first quarter of 2025, according to the latest report from the national statistics agency, INDEC, released on Wednesday.

In March, economic activity grew by 5.6% compared to the same month last year, although it contracted by 1.8% from February. This marked the first monthly downturn since April 2024.

Notable contributors to the year-on-year growth in March included financial intermediation, construction, trade, and net taxes. Agriculture and related industries grew by 6%, while manufacturing saw a 4.2% increase.

On the downside, electricity, gas, and water services dropped by 4.3%, and hospitality services saw a 3.6% decline.

The Argentine government projects GDP growth of around 5% for 2025 and has committed to fostering economic expansion without relying on monetary emission.

