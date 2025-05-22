UAE School Games Finals Kick Off Today With Table Tennis And Girls' Football Competitions
-
2,686 students from 875 schools qualified for the final stage of the School Games Championship, which will be held in Dubai from May 20 to 24.
A total of 4,696 students, including 3,036 boys and 1,660 girls, participated in the event's latest edition, marking the highest student turnout in the School Games project's history.
The event witnessed intense competition for the top three spots across 12 key sports events, in a vibrant atmosphere, reflecting the UAE's commitment to developing school-level sports and empowering talents.
The annual School Games Championship is organised by the UAE Sports Federation for schools and University Institutions in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Education, the National Olympic Committee, and several sports federations and educational bodies. This strategic collaboration reflects ongoing cooperation between the sports and education sectors to support emerging athletic talents and achieve the goals of the 'National Sports Strategy 2031', which aims to increase the number of Emirati athletes qualifying for successive Olympic Games, with an ambitious target of more than 30 athletes set for the 2032 Olympics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment