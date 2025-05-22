403
Trump, Ramaphosa Argue Over Afrikaner Farmers
(MENAFN) In a tense meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Leader Donald Trump and South African Leader Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in a heated exchange over Trump’s ongoing assertions that white Afrikaner farmers are being "killed and persecuted" in South Africa.
The discussion quickly turned confrontational during a private conversation in the Oval Office.
To support his stance, President Trump presented a video that he claimed demonstrated the alleged targeting of Afrikaners.
The footage showed a roadway bordered by white crosses, which Trump insisted were grave markers for slain white farmers.
"This is very bad. These are burial sites right here, burial sites, over 1,000, of white farmers, and those cars are lined up to pay love on a Sunday morning," he stated as the room dimmed and the clip played for over four minutes. "It's a terrible sight. I've never seen anything like it."
The authenticity and context of the video were not verified, and President Ramaphosa expressed skepticism about its contents.
"Have they told you where that is, Mr. President?" Ramaphosa asked, striving to remain composed. When Trump admitted he had not been informed of the location, Ramaphosa replied, "I'd like to know where that is." Trump then simply remarked, "I mean, it’s in South Africa."
This controversy is intricately tied to a broader immigration policy decision by the Trump administration.
While granting refugee status to white Afrikaners, the administration has simultaneously ended deportation protections for several other groups facing hardship, including citizens from Afghanistan, Venezuela, Haiti, and Cameroon.
The first batch of 59 Afrikaners reportedly arrived in the United States the previous week, signaling a dramatic shift in the administration’s asylum priorities.
