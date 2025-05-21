Lambos Digital Acquires Dorado Ads To Enhance Amazon Advertising Capabilities

Lambos Digital Acquires Amazon Ads Platform Dorado Ads

Lambos Digital, is excited to announce its acquisition of Dorado Ads, a cutting-edge platform renowned for simplifying Amazon Ads for agencies and brands.

- Vasilios Lambos, CEO of Lambos Digital, CT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lambos Digital Acquires Dorado Ads to Enhance Amazon Advertising CapabilitiesLambos Digital, a leading performance marketing agency specializing in Amazon Ads and programmatic media, is excited to announce its acquisition of Dorado Ads, a cutting-edge platform renowned for simplifying Amazon Local Ads for agencies and brands.This strategic acquisition combines Lambos Digital's full-funnel advertising expertise with Dorado's intuitive, low-cost ad technology, enabling clients to access Amazon's premium inventory-such as Fire TV, Twitch, and Prime Video-without the complexities of traditional DSP platforms.Dorado Ads has been instrumental in democratizing access to Amazon's advertising ecosystem, offering features like AI-driven campaign creation, real-time performance metrics, and cost-effective CPMs. Their platform empowers agencies and brands to launch and manage campaigns efficiently, eliminating the need for extensive setup and constant optimization.“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide workflow automation, data analytics, and AI into our Amazon DSP platform” said Vasilios Lambos, CEO of Lambos Digital.“ By integrating Dorado's innovative platform, we can offer our clients enhanced capabilities to reach their target audiences more effectively and efficiently.”Lambos Digital, founded in 2017, has established itself as a trusted partner for brands seeking to scale through performance marketing. With a focus on analytical rigor and media mix modeling, the agency has consistently delivered measurable results for its clients.The acquisition of Dorado Ads aligns with Lambos Digital's commitment to innovation and client success, providing an expanded suite of tools and services to navigate the evolving digital advertising landscape.About Lambos DigitalLambos Digital is a performance marketing agency that helps brands scale and achieve their goals through data-driven advertising strategies. Specializing in Amazon Ads and programmatic media, the agency offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to drive growth and maximize ROI.About Dorado AdsDorado Ads is a platform that simplifies Amazon Local Ads for agencies and brands, offering an intuitive interface, AI-driven campaign creation, and cost-effective solutions to access Amazon's premium ad inventory. With a focus on efficiency and scalability, Dorado empowers clients to achieve high ROI without the complexities of traditional DSP platforms.For media inquiries, please contact:Press Contact:Lambos DigitalEmail: ...

