Acer Unleashes Nitro Graphics Cards Powered By AMD And Intel For DIY Gaming Enthusiasts
|
Name
|
Acer Nitro Intel® ArcTM B580 OC 12GB
|
Model
|
AN-B580-OCA
|
Graphics
|
Intel® ArcTM B-Series Graphics, DirectX 12 Ultimate, OpenGL 4.6, 20 Xe-cores
|
Interface
|
Bus: PCIe 4.0 x 8
PCIe Power: 8-pin
|
Memory
|
12 GB GDDR6, 456 Gbps bandwidth, 19 Gbps memory speed
|
Graphics Clock
|
2,740 MHz
|
Cooling
|
FrostBlade fans x 2
|
Output
|
HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1 x3,
Digital Max Resolution: 7680x4320
Simultaneous display: 4
|
Total Board Power
|
205 W
|
Dimensions and weight
|
268 (W) x 113 (D) x 40 (H) mm, 780 g
|
Name
|
Acer Nitro Intel® ArcTM A380 LP 6GB
|
Model
|
AN-A380
|
Graphics
|
Intel® ArcTM A-Series Graphics, DirectX 12 Ultimate, OpenGL 4.6, 8 Xe-cores
|
Interface
|
Bus: PCIe 4.0 x 8
PCIe Power: 8-pin
|
Memory
|
6 GB GDDR6, 186 Gbps bandwidth, 15.5 Gbps memory speed
|
Graphics Clock
|
2,000 MHz
|
Cooling
|
Dual Axial fans
|
Output
|
HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4,
Digital Max Resolution: 8K
Simultaneous display: 2
|
Total Board Power
|
75 W
|
Dimensions and weight
|
168 (W) x 70 (D) X 37 (H) mm, 1 slot
|
Name
|
Acer Nitro RadeonTM RX 9060 XT OC 16GB
|
Model
|
AN-RX9060XT-16G-OCC
|
Graphics
|
AMD RadeonTM RX 9000 Series graphics, DirectX 12 Ultimate, OpenGL 4.6, 20 Cores
|
Interface
|
BUS: PCIe 5.0 x 16
PCIe Power: 8-pin
|
Memory
|
Size: 16 GB GDDR6
Bandwidth: 320 GB/s
Speed: 20 GB/s
|
Graphics Clock
|
Boost clock: Up to 3,320 MHz
Game clock: Up to 2,780 MHz
|
Cooling
|
Dual Axial fans
|
Output
|
HDMI 2.1a, DisplayPort 2.1 x2,
Digital Max Resolution: 8K
Simultaneous display: 3
|
Total Board Power
|
182 W
|
Dimensions
|
269 (W) x 110 (D) x 44 (H) mm, 2 slots
|
Name
|
Acer Nitro RadeonTM RX 9060 XT OC 8GB
|
Model
|
AN-RX9060XT-8G-OCC
|
Graphics
|
AMD RadeonTM RX 9000 Series graphics, DirectX 12 Ultimate, OpenGL 4.6, 20 Cores
|
Interface
|
BUS: PCIe 5.0 x 16
PCIe Power: 8-pin
|
Memory
|
Size: 8 GB GDDR6
Bandwidth: 320 GB/s
Speed: 20 GB/s
|
Graphics Clock
|
Boost clock: Up to 3,320 MHz
Game clock: Up to 2,780 MHz
|
Cooling
|
Dual Axial fans
|
Output
|
HDMI 2.1a, DisplayPort 2.1 x2,
Digital Max Resolution: 8K
Simultaneous display: 3
|
Total Board Power
|
182 W
|
Dimensions
|
269 (W) x 100 (D) x 44 (H) mm, 2 slots
|
[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models are subject to availability.
