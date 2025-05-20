Cooperation Underway With Qatar Airways For Widebody Aircraft Delivery: Boeing Middle East President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of Boeing Middle East, Turkiye, Africa and Central Asia Kuljit Ghata-Aura said that cooperation is underway with Qatar Airways to determine the date of widebody aircraft delivery under the recently signed deal in Doha.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Ghata-Aura said last week's announcement of a huge, record-breaking deal with Qatar Airways coinciding US President Donald Trump's visit to the State of Qatar was historic for the company. He noted that the deal includes the purchase of 210 wide-body aircraft, a mix of 787s and 777-9s.



He added that a memorandum of understanding was recently signed between the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar and Boeing, which contributed to the establishment of the American company's first limited liability company in Qatar. This company will serve as a platform for launching a number of initiatives that support the Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in areas such as human capital development and computing.

He noted the existing partnership between Boeing and the Qatar Computing Research Institute, with which the American company is proud to partner. He added that Boeing has also implemented a number of community programs in Qatar targeting youth, particularly those interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Concluding his statement to QNA, Ghata-Aura noted the opportunities provided by the Qatar Economic Forum to connect with all stakeholders in the aviation sector in Qatar and the region.