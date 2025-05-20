Sybiha Urges EU To Cut Russian Oil Price Cap To USD 30 Beyond 17Th Sanctions
This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha in Brussels on May 20, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“We need full diplomatic mobilization,” the Ukrainian diplomat emphasized. He noted that in times of war, we need to act accordingly: we need to deter Russia and restore a lasting and comprehensive peace in Ukraine and Europe.
Sybiha thanked for the 17th package of sanctions, which was approved on May 20. However, he called for going beyond this package and raising the price for Russian aggression by imposing a cap on the price of oil, which, according to Kyiv, should not exceed USD 30 per barrel. In addition, sanctions are needed against Russia's banking infrastructure, including the Central Bank, the Ukrainian minister said.
According to him, such strong steps are needed now, because it is necessary to put pressure on Russia. The minister reminded that in recent weeks Ukraine has proved that it is not an obstacle to peace. It is Putin who wants this war. Therefore, we must continue to put pressure on Russia to end this war.
“That's why it's so important to have this full diplomatic mobilization to deter Russian aggression and restore peace,” the diplomat reiterated.Read also: Zelensky thanks EU for 17th package of sanctions against Russia
In Brussels, Sybiha is taking part in a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
As reported, on May 20, EU foreign ministers adopted the 17th package of sanctions against Russia , targeting, in particular, almost 200 ships of the shadow fleet.
