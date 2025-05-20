'F1 Family Friday' Returns For Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The popular 'F1 Family Friday' is returning for the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025 taking place from November 28 to 30.

This special offering provides families the opportunity to experience the excitement of Formula 1 together at the Lusail International Circuit (LIC).

Committed to fostering community bonds, LIC continues to create memorable shared experiences. Family Friday exemplifies LIC's dedication to making world-class motorsport accessible to all generations.

Key Information:

1- Children under 12 years old receive free general admission on Friday.

2- Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal representative.

3- Each adult purchasing a full-price ticket can bring up to 4 children free of charge.

4- Child tickets must be booked online through the official LIC website in advance.

What to Expect:

F1 Family Friday allows visitors to watch the thrilling Formula 1 practice sessions live as the world's elite drivers navigate the Lusail International Circuit at high speeds.

Attendees can freely move around public areas and the Fan Zone to enjoy the unique F1 atmosphere including the F1 Fan Forum and view the racing action from multiple vantage points, including Lusail Hill, a dedicated viewing area at the end of Turn 1.

Fans of all ages can look forward to a wide variety of exciting activities, including interactive simulators, fun games, live music, delicious food, captivating performances, and much more.

General Admission ticket holders will also have access to:

1- Complimentary return shuttles between Lusail QNB Metro Station and LIC.

2- Free parking.

3- F1 Fan Forum.

4- Food court featuring local and international cuisine.

5- Post-F1 concerts featuring international artists on the given day.

6- LIC and F1 merchandise outlets.

Lusail International Circuit anticipates an exciting 2025 F1 season and invites families to secure their tickets early.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit: (