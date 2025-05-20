Panama's Banana Workers' Strike Declared Illegal Workers Have 24 Hours To Return To Work

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Fifth Section Labor Court of Changuinola, Bocas del Toro, declared the strike by workers at the Chiquita Panama banana company illegal and gave them 24 hours to return to their jobs; otherwise, they will lose their labor rights. Judge Álvaro Jiménez stated in his ruling that the strike, which began on Monday, April 28, continued on Tuesday, April 29, Wednesday, April 30, and the following days at 21 of the company's banana farms, does not meet the requirements of a legal strike.

Government Demands an End to Blockades in the Province

On Monday, May 19, the Minister of Labor and Workforce Development, Jackeline Muñoz, issued a“responsible” call to banana workers in the province of Bocas del Toro to return to their jobs. Tensions have intensified due to workers' dissatisfaction with Law 45, which regulates the sector's pension system, and Law 462, which reforms the structure of the Social Security Fund. The Ministers of Labor and Commerce and Industry, Jackeline Muñoz and Julio Moltó, respectively, announced that a bill is being prepared to amend Law 45. The closures have caused shortages of essential products in Bocas del Toro, such as fuel, food, and medicine.

Bocas del Toro: Blockades, Illegal Strikes, and Million-Dollar Losses

At the roadblocks-more than 20 between Changuinola and Almirante-the scene repeats itself like a ritual: stone barricades block the way, improvised signs shout slogans against the government, and, between waiting and boredom, some protesters pass the time playing dominoes or bingo on plastic tables. More than two weeks have passed since banana sector workers took to the streets to demand that Law 45, which regulates pensions and retirement benefits for the sector, not be undermined. They are also calling for the repeal of Law 462, which reforms the Social Security Fund (CSS).

Hopes for a quick solution have faded.“We had hoped for a successful outcome, but that hasn't happened,” lamented Aris Pimentel, president of the Bocas del Toro Chamber of Commerce. The conflict, which began in late April, is keeping local commerce, agriculture, and tourism in jeopardy.“Two weeks without being able to move around the streets. You can't work like this,” said Pimentel, visibly concerned about the district's economic future. Some businesses have reduced staff; others have temporarily closed.

The Banana Industry and Related Companies Workers' Union (Sitraibana) has until today to appeal a labor judge's decision declaring the banana workers' strike in the province of Bocas del Toro illegal.