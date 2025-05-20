AEP Names Industry Veteran Doug Cannon President Of AEP Transmission

"AEP owns the largest transmission network in the country, and we owe it to our customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders to be best-in-class operators of that system," Fehrman said. "Between unprecedented load growth over the next decade, the joint venture transmission projects in PJM announced in February, and building one of the first 765- kilovolt lines in Texas, AEP is expanding our transmission footprint by thousands of miles. We were looking for an experienced leader who could immediately make an impact and drive results in this crucial part of our business. Doug is a respected industry leader who understands the importance of building coalitions to drive strong regulatory and operational results, and under his tenure, NV Energy is building the more than 700-mile Greenlink transmission network, Nevada's longest and largest transmission project. He also has a demonstrated track record of creating outstanding teams and leading with a growth mindset. We welcome Doug to AEP and look forward to working with him to strengthen our transmission organization to power the exciting opportunities ahead and provide depth to AEP's overall succession plan."

"Now more than ever, AEP's robust transmission network is the catalyst for supporting growth across its footprint and the nation," Cannon said. "I am committed to working with the AEP team to drive industry-leading results while meeting customers' changing energy needs."

Bob Bradish, currently interim president of AEP Transmission, has been named chief transmission officer and will report to Cannon.

"Bob has been a steady, knowledgeable leader during his time with AEP and especially over the past few months," Fehrman said. "He will remain a vital part of Transmission leadership and will continue to provide his expertise and institutional knowledge in his new role."

After leaving private law practice, Cannon joined the Berkshire Hathaway Energy organization in 2011, working as an attorney for PacifiCorp Energy in Salt Lake City. In 2013, Cannon was the lead attorney in obtaining the regulatory approvals necessary for NV Energy to join Berkshire Hathaway Energy. With the closing of the NV Energy merger, Cannon joined the NV Energy team as senior vice president and general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer. Cannon was named president of NV Energy in 2018 and added the CEO role in 2019 with responsibility over the fully integrated gas and electric operations of NV Energy and its subsidiaries.

Cannon received his bachelor's degree in environmental geoscience from Weber State University, his master's degree in environmental studies from the University of Colorado and his juris doctor from the University of Colorado School of Law. He has served on the board of trustees for the Las Vegas Council of the Boy Scouts of America, The National Judicial College and the Desert Research Institute.

About AEP

