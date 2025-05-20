Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Inaugurates The Fifth Edition Of The Qatar Economic Forum


2025-05-20 02:02:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani graciously inaugurated the fifth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, in collaboration with Bloomberg, under the theme "The Road to 2030: Transforming the Global Economy," at Katara Towers, Fairmont and Raffles Hotels this morning.
His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered a speech at the opening of the forum.
The opening was attended by President Patrice Talon, President of the Republic of Benin opening ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Mr. Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council, a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers representing a number of brotherly and friendly countries, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State, senior officials, parliamentarians, intellectuals, economists, businessmen, media figures, representatives of regional and international organizations, and guests of the forum.

