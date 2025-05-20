Rio Longacre Appointed As Chief Commercial Officer At Experiture AI

Rio Longacre appointed CCO at Experiture AI

"We are thrilled to welcome Rio to Experiture," said Tej Kohli, CEO. "Rio is a well-known industry vet. His dynamic leadership, innovative mindset, extensive network, and deep understanding of our industry align perfectly with our vision of empowering marketers and building omnichannel experiences through AI-powered technology."

In the role of CCO, Longacre will oversee all commercial operations, including sales, marketing, partnerships, and revenue growth. A key focus will be to foster collaborative relationships with existing clients, forge new partnerships, and identify new opportunities to drive growth.

"As the leading omnichannel AI company, we are being asked by brand clients to activate their first-party data across all channels, including paid media, and link actions to outcomes," said Kohli. "We are excited to position Experiture as the go-to connector between marketing and advertising – Rio has great relationships across both worlds."

"I am honored to join Experiture, a company renowned for its innovative technology and client-centric approach," said Longacre. "I've known Tej for many years and regard him as one of the top product minds in the business. I was sold on the role when I looked at the agentic AI-first tech they're building – it's going to revolutionize the way marketers view SaaS."

Longacre's appointment punctuates a period of significant momentum for Experiture, with the company expanding its capabilities and earning recognition for work with leading brands and agencies globally. With Longacre's leadership, Experiture is poised to continue this trajectory of excellence, innovation, and growth.

