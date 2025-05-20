Modular Chillers Market To USD 5.07 Billion By 2032, Owing To Soaring Demand For Energy-Efficient And Scalable HVAC Solutions | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Modular Chillers Market is growing rapidly as the need for flexible, energy-efficient, and environmentally compliant cooling systems is growing across commercial, industrial, and residential segments. Austin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Modular Chillers Market was valued at USD 2.93 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.33% from 2024 to 2032.

Trane Technologies plc – (Modular Series Chillers, Sintesis Air-Cooled Chillers)

GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. – (GMV5 Modular Chiller, Scroll Modular Chiller)

Carrier Corporation – (AquaSnap 30MP Modular Chiller, AquaForce 30XV Air-Cooled Chiller)

FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A. – (Microgel Modular Chiller, Aquagel Chiller System)

Midea Group – (MGC-V Modular Air-Cooled Chiller, MWC-W Modular Water-Cooled Chiller)

Multistack International Limited – (MagLev Chiller, Air-Cooled Modular Chiller)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. – (TZ Modular Chiller, EWAT-B Air-Cooled Scroll Chiller)

Johnson Controls – (YVFA Free-Cooling Modular Chiller, YMC Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller)

Haier Group – (MRV Modular Chiller, Modular Scroll Chiller)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – (E-Series Modular Chiller, City Multi Modular Chiller)

McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd. – (WMC Modular Centrifugal Chiller, Modular Scroll Chiller)

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning – (SAMURAI Modular Chiller, Scroll Chiller Series)

Ingersoll Rand – (Thermo King Modular Chiller, Air-Cooled Scroll Chiller)

Multistack, LLC. – (MS Modular Chiller, MagLev Water-Cooled Chiller)

LG Electronics – (Inverter Scroll Modular Chiller, Air-Cooled Modular Chiller)

Nanjing TICA Climate Solutions Co., Ltd. – (Modular Air-Cooled Chiller, Variable Speed Water-Cooled Chiller) Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai – (Modular Scroll Chiller, V6 Air-Cooled Modular Chiller) Modular Chillers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.93 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.07 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.33% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product – Water-Cooled (<50kW, 51-100kW, 101-200kW, 201-300kW, >301kW), Air-Cooled (<50kW, 51-100kW, 101-200kW, 201-300kW, >301kW)

. By Application – Commercial (Corporate Offices, Data Centers, Public Buildings, Mercantile & Service, Healthcare, Others), Residential, Industrial (Chemical, Food & Beverage, Metal Manufacturing & Machining, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Plastics, Others) Key Drivers . Increasing Adoption of Energy-Efficient HVAC Systems Drives Modular Chillers Market Growth.

Water-Cooled Systems Lead Product Demand, Commercial Sector Drives Modular Chillers Market Adoption

By Product : In 2023, Water-Cooled Modular Chillers dominated the Modular Chillers Market, commanding 61.40% of the total revenue share, representing the single largest share in the Modular Chillers Market. They are exceptionally energy-efficient, provide more uniform cooling over an extended period, and have a longer life span, which accounts for their popularity. These systems are ideal for large-scale commercial and industrial systems requiring stable climate control. They are central to modern cooling solutions due to their ability to function efficiently under a variety of climatic conditions, all while reducing energy consumption and energy costs.

By Application: The Commercial Segment accounted for the largest share, 47.80%, of the Modular Chillers Market in 2023. The rising necessity for dependable cooling at corporate offices, hospitals, data centers, and educational institutions is one of the major growth factors. Due to their scalability, rapid deployment possibilities, and higher adaptability to changing loads, modular chillers are a perfect match for commercial infrastructure. Modular chillers represent an intelligent, high-sustainability approach to resource use as businesses strive for LEED certifications and green compliance.

Asia Pacific Commands Modular Chillers Market, MEA to Accelerate with Smart Infrastructure and Climate-Driven Demand

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest contributor, holding 40.70% of the global Modular Chillers Market revenue. Rapid urbanisation, a strong industrial base, and the growing presence of commercial infrastructure in the region explain this dominance. China, India, and Japan are setting aside a large amount of money for data, healthcare, hospitality, smart building, and other markets they are tapping that require high cooling capacity and efficiency. High-growth markets are especially interested in the modular chiller's plug-and-play capabilities and compact designs. The momentum is being further enhanced by government policies supporting green buildings, energy efficiency, and urban smart city projects. Furthermore, increasing overall temperatures and concern for the environment are generating robust demand for next-generation HVAC systems. This area will continue to be key to growth, as technology development and environmental development policy continue.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is projected to record a noteworthy CAGR of 5.99% through 2032. Market demand is being driven by the pace of urban expansion, particularly in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Energy-efficient HVAC systems are in high demand, particularly for large-scale infrastructure projects such as smart cities, luxury real estate, and public healthcare networks. With the region facing harsh weather conditions, modular chillers have the adaptability to provide reliability and customizability. This is leading to the rapid adoption of sustainability and energy efficiency in the region, driven by government mandates for it as well as public-private partnerships.

Recent Developments



In May 2023 , Johnson Controls unveiled plans for a new engineering center and lab aimed at advancing eco-friendly building technologies. Slated for completion by late 2024, the site will employ over 250 personnel and focus on developing next-gen smart HVAC systems, emphasizing sustainability, efficiency, and digital integration. In February 2023 , Airedale International introduced the SpiraChill and iChill product lines, new-age modular chillers and heat pump systems designed with reduced global warming potential (GWP). These models utilize advanced scroll and inverter screw technologies for high-performance heating and cooling, offering quiet operation, compact footprint, and environmental compatibility.





