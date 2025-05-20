Modular Chillers Market To USD 5.07 Billion By 2032, Owing To Soaring Demand For Energy-Efficient And Scalable HVAC Solutions | Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 2.93 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 5.07 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.33% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Product – Water-Cooled (<50kW, 51-100kW, 101-200kW, 201-300kW, >301kW), Air-Cooled (<50kW, 51-100kW, 101-200kW, 201-300kW, >301kW)
. By Application – Commercial (Corporate Offices, Data Centers, Public Buildings, Mercantile & Service, Healthcare, Others), Residential, Industrial (Chemical, Food & Beverage, Metal Manufacturing & Machining, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Plastics, Others)
|Key Drivers
|. Increasing Adoption of Energy-Efficient HVAC Systems Drives Modular Chillers Market Growth.
Water-Cooled Systems Lead Product Demand, Commercial Sector Drives Modular Chillers Market Adoption
By Product : In 2023, Water-Cooled Modular Chillers dominated the Modular Chillers Market, commanding 61.40% of the total revenue share, representing the single largest share in the Modular Chillers Market. They are exceptionally energy-efficient, provide more uniform cooling over an extended period, and have a longer life span, which accounts for their popularity. These systems are ideal for large-scale commercial and industrial systems requiring stable climate control. They are central to modern cooling solutions due to their ability to function efficiently under a variety of climatic conditions, all while reducing energy consumption and energy costs.
By Application: The Commercial Segment accounted for the largest share, 47.80%, of the Modular Chillers Market in 2023. The rising necessity for dependable cooling at corporate offices, hospitals, data centers, and educational institutions is one of the major growth factors. Due to their scalability, rapid deployment possibilities, and higher adaptability to changing loads, modular chillers are a perfect match for commercial infrastructure. Modular chillers represent an intelligent, high-sustainability approach to resource use as businesses strive for LEED certifications and green compliance.
Asia Pacific Commands Modular Chillers Market, MEA to Accelerate with Smart Infrastructure and Climate-Driven Demand
In 2023, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest contributor, holding 40.70% of the global Modular Chillers Market revenue. Rapid urbanisation, a strong industrial base, and the growing presence of commercial infrastructure in the region explain this dominance. China, India, and Japan are setting aside a large amount of money for data, healthcare, hospitality, smart building, and other markets they are tapping that require high cooling capacity and efficiency. High-growth markets are especially interested in the modular chiller's plug-and-play capabilities and compact designs. The momentum is being further enhanced by government policies supporting green buildings, energy efficiency, and urban smart city projects. Furthermore, increasing overall temperatures and concern for the environment are generating robust demand for next-generation HVAC systems. This area will continue to be key to growth, as technology development and environmental development policy continue.
The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is projected to record a noteworthy CAGR of 5.99% through 2032. Market demand is being driven by the pace of urban expansion, particularly in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Energy-efficient HVAC systems are in high demand, particularly for large-scale infrastructure projects such as smart cities, luxury real estate, and public healthcare networks. With the region facing harsh weather conditions, modular chillers have the adaptability to provide reliability and customizability. This is leading to the rapid adoption of sustainability and energy efficiency in the region, driven by government mandates for it as well as public-private partnerships.
Recent Developments
- In May 2023 , Johnson Controls unveiled plans for a new engineering center and lab aimed at advancing eco-friendly building technologies. Slated for completion by late 2024, the site will employ over 250 personnel and focus on developing next-gen smart HVAC systems, emphasizing sustainability, efficiency, and digital integration. In February 2023 , Airedale International introduced the SpiraChill and iChill product lines, new-age modular chillers and heat pump systems designed with reduced global warming potential (GWP). These models utilize advanced scroll and inverter screw technologies for high-performance heating and cooling, offering quiet operation, compact footprint, and environmental compatibility.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Modular Chillers Market Segmentation, By Product
8. Modular Chillers Market Segmentation, By Application
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practice
12. Conclusion
