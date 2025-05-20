Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Head Coach Appointed For Azerbaijan's Youth Basketball Team

2025-05-20 09:05:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Erhan Toker, currently serving as the head coach of Absheron basketball club, has been appointed as the new head coach of Azerbaijan's U16 boys' national basketball team, Azernews reports.

The Turkish coach will take charge of the youth team as they prepare for upcoming international competitions.

His first major assignment will be leading the Azerbaijan U16 team at the FIBA U16 European Championship Division C, scheduled to be held in Albania from July 5 to 13.

During the tournament, Azerbaijan will compete in Group B alongside San Marino, Andorra, Luxembourg, and Gibraltar.

This appointment marks a significant step in Azerbaijan's youth basketball development, with Toker bringing his experience and expertise to nurture the future talents of Azerbaijani basketball.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, the ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku. In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz 2010 International Basketball Tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The team won one gold and one silver medal for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.

