Starlink Kicks Off Operations in Bangladesh

2025-05-20 08:47:09
(MENAFN) SpaceX’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, has commenced operations in Bangladesh, now offering unlimited data plans with download speeds of up to 300 Mbps.

The company shared the news via a post on its official X account on Tuesday, stating: "Starlink's high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Bangladesh!"

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, confirmed the launch in a Facebook post: "Starlink has officially launched operations in Bangladesh."

Taiyeb acknowledged the service’s premium pricing but emphasized its value, describing it as a reliable, high-quality internet solution tailored for users seeking top-tier performance.

He further explained that in regions lacking fiber connections or high-speed infrastructure, Starlink opens up new business possibilities and ensures consistent, year-round connectivity for NGOs, freelancers, and entrepreneurs.

