Starlink Kicks Off Operations in Bangladesh
(MENAFN) SpaceX’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, has commenced operations in Bangladesh, now offering unlimited data plans with download speeds of up to 300 Mbps.
The company shared the news via a post on its official X account on Tuesday, stating: "Starlink's high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Bangladesh!"
Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, confirmed the launch in a Facebook post: "Starlink has officially launched operations in Bangladesh."
Taiyeb acknowledged the service’s premium pricing but emphasized its value, describing it as a reliable, high-quality internet solution tailored for users seeking top-tier performance.
He further explained that in regions lacking fiber connections or high-speed infrastructure, Starlink opens up new business possibilities and ensures consistent, year-round connectivity for NGOs, freelancers, and entrepreneurs.
