Woman Icon: CISF's Sub-Inspector Geeta Samota Summits Mount Everest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Lady sub-inspector Geeta Samota of CISF summited Mount Everest on Monday, sparking spontaneous celebrations in the force that plans to send a full in-house expedition to the world's highest peak in 2026, an official said on Tuesday.

The young mountaineer from Rajasthan's Sikar district stood on the“roof of the world” early Monday, becoming a mascot of CISF's women empowerment initiatives, said Ajay Dahiya, Deputy Inspector General, CISF.

He also shared Geeta's philosophy and initial response after the achievement:“Mountains are a great leveller. They don't discriminate against you on the grounds of your gender. Only the few who have that X-Factor can conquer those mighty heights.”

DIG Dahiya, in a statement, said,“Her extraordinary journey and successful summit shine as a beacon of inspiration for the youth of India and stand as a moment of immense pride for the entire Central Armed Police Forces fraternity.”

For her earlier extraordinary achievements, Geeta has been conferred with notable honours, including the International Women's Day 2023 Award by the Delhi Commission for Women and the“Giving Wings to Dreams Award 2023” by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The CISF has been a steadfast supporter of her endeavours, providing opportunities to participate in expeditions and financial backing, including support for her winter acclimatisation training at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, and the successful Mount Everest expedition, said DIG Dahiya.

He said Geeta has not only conquered mountains but has also shattered gender stereotypes, proving that women can excel in the most demanding fields. Geeta's message to young girls is simple -- dream big, work hard, and never give up.

“Furthering her accomplishment, CISF now plans to send a full CISF Mountaineering Team to scale Mount Everest in 2026,” said DIG Dahiya.

The Director General and all ranks of the CISF have extended their greetings to Geeta, who comes from Chak village's modest family with four sisters.