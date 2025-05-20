403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Bans Certain Bangladesh Imports
(MENAFN) India has instituted an immediate prohibition on the land-based import of various goods from neighboring Bangladesh.
According to a statement released on Saturday by New Delhi's Ministry of Commerce, the embargo applies to specific product categories such as apparel, processed edibles, plastic items, and wooden furnishings.
However, the Indian government clarified that shipments of these items will still be permitted through designated maritime entry points.
Goods can continue to enter the country via the Nhava Sheva port located in western India, as well as the Kolkata port, which lies in close proximity to the Bangladeshi border.
In the wake of this policy shift, disruption at border crossings has already begun.
On Monday, no fewer than 36 trucks transporting ready-made clothing from Bangladesh were reportedly halted at the Benapole customs facility due to the newly imposed restrictions.
“We haven’t received any official notification from the Indian government,” said Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, the deputy director (traffic) of the Benapole Land Port Authority, as reported by a Bangladeshi media outlet.
According to a statement released on Saturday by New Delhi's Ministry of Commerce, the embargo applies to specific product categories such as apparel, processed edibles, plastic items, and wooden furnishings.
However, the Indian government clarified that shipments of these items will still be permitted through designated maritime entry points.
Goods can continue to enter the country via the Nhava Sheva port located in western India, as well as the Kolkata port, which lies in close proximity to the Bangladeshi border.
In the wake of this policy shift, disruption at border crossings has already begun.
On Monday, no fewer than 36 trucks transporting ready-made clothing from Bangladesh were reportedly halted at the Benapole customs facility due to the newly imposed restrictions.
“We haven’t received any official notification from the Indian government,” said Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, the deputy director (traffic) of the Benapole Land Port Authority, as reported by a Bangladeshi media outlet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment