Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Bans Certain Bangladesh Imports

India Bans Certain Bangladesh Imports


2025-05-20 07:08:49
(MENAFN) India has instituted an immediate prohibition on the land-based import of various goods from neighboring Bangladesh.

According to a statement released on Saturday by New Delhi's Ministry of Commerce, the embargo applies to specific product categories such as apparel, processed edibles, plastic items, and wooden furnishings.

However, the Indian government clarified that shipments of these items will still be permitted through designated maritime entry points.

Goods can continue to enter the country via the Nhava Sheva port located in western India, as well as the Kolkata port, which lies in close proximity to the Bangladeshi border.

In the wake of this policy shift, disruption at border crossings has already begun.

On Monday, no fewer than 36 trucks transporting ready-made clothing from Bangladesh were reportedly halted at the Benapole customs facility due to the newly imposed restrictions.

“We haven’t received any official notification from the Indian government,” said Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, the deputy director (traffic) of the Benapole Land Port Authority, as reported by a Bangladeshi media outlet.

MENAFN20052025000045017167ID1109571313

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search