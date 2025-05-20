403
Occupation Drone Strike Injures 9 People In Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health affirmed on Tuesday that nine people were injured by an Israeli occupation drone strike targeting a motorbike in southern Lebanon.
The Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) said in a statement that the Israeli occupation launched a drone strike targeting a motorbike in the Al-Mansouria that led to the injury of nine people, including two children, and three of which were severely injured.
The Israeli occupation has repeatedly targeted Lebanese territories, especially in the south, despite the ceasefire agreement that began on November 27, where it launches mostly drone strikes on vehicles, killing and wounding people.
On February 18, the Israeli occupation army withdrew from the Lebanese territory it previously occupied, with the exception of a number of points on the southern border. (end)
