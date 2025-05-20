403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Victory Day parade in Moscow delivers powerful visual display of military strength, unity
(MENAFN) This year’s Victory Day parade in Moscow delivered a powerful visual display of military strength and unity, with heightened grandeur and precision. Thousands of Russian service members marched across Red Square, joined by cadets from prestigious military schools, National Guard units, emergency responders, and members of the Youth Army.
Adding to the sense of solidarity, foreign contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and other former Soviet states participated alongside troops from Vietnam, Egypt, China, Laos, and Myanmar.
The highlight of the parade, as always, was the array of military equipment on display. One standout vehicle was the Tigr-M armored vehicle, a staple in Russia’s armed forces. Designed for both mobility and protection, the Tigr-M serves as a highly versatile infantry transport. Developed by the Military Industrial Company, it boasts Class 5 ballistic protection against 7.62mm armor-piercing rounds, anti-mine shielding capable of withstanding blasts of up to 2kg of TNT, and a reinforced chassis with upgraded suspension.
Its 215-horsepower turbo diesel engine allows it to reach speeds of 120 km/h and travel up to 1,000 km on a single tank. It can carry a crew of two plus eight troops, along with up to 1,500kg of cargo.
The Tigr-M comes in several variants, including reconnaissance vehicles with advanced optics, gun-mounted models featuring heavy machine guns or grenade launchers, command units, and medical evacuation versions. Its adaptability and durability have made it a key asset in Russia’s ongoing military operations, where it continues to prove its effectiveness in active combat zones.
Adding to the sense of solidarity, foreign contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and other former Soviet states participated alongside troops from Vietnam, Egypt, China, Laos, and Myanmar.
The highlight of the parade, as always, was the array of military equipment on display. One standout vehicle was the Tigr-M armored vehicle, a staple in Russia’s armed forces. Designed for both mobility and protection, the Tigr-M serves as a highly versatile infantry transport. Developed by the Military Industrial Company, it boasts Class 5 ballistic protection against 7.62mm armor-piercing rounds, anti-mine shielding capable of withstanding blasts of up to 2kg of TNT, and a reinforced chassis with upgraded suspension.
Its 215-horsepower turbo diesel engine allows it to reach speeds of 120 km/h and travel up to 1,000 km on a single tank. It can carry a crew of two plus eight troops, along with up to 1,500kg of cargo.
The Tigr-M comes in several variants, including reconnaissance vehicles with advanced optics, gun-mounted models featuring heavy machine guns or grenade launchers, command units, and medical evacuation versions. Its adaptability and durability have made it a key asset in Russia’s ongoing military operations, where it continues to prove its effectiveness in active combat zones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment