Lithuania Files ICJ Lawsuit Against Belarus

2025-05-20 03:51:15
(MENAFN) Lithuania has initiated legal proceedings against Belarus at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing its neighbor of "deliberately orchestrating a migrant crisis" in breach of global law, according to local reports on Monday.

The complaint centers on what Lithuania claims are violations by Belarus of commitments outlined in the UN Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air, as reported by a national public broadcaster, which cited the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

"Since 2021, Lithuania has been facing an unprecedented increase in illegal migration from Belarus,” the ministry declared in an official statement.

"Evidence gathered by Lithuanian institutions confirms the direct involvement of the Belarusian regime in organizing the flow of migrants," it continued.

Furthermore, the legal challenge accuses Belarusian security personnel of assisting and accompanying migrants to the Lithuanian frontier to facilitate unauthorized entry.

This action comes after prolonged diplomatic discussions between the two nations, which "failed to resolve the dispute," prompting Lithuania to escalate the matter to the international legal arena.

