Cannes 2025: Rihanna Stuns On The Red Carpet, Flaunts Baby Bump In A Sky-Blue Dress
The two are parents to two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 20 months, as per the outlet.
Rocky talked about being in a power couple with Rihanna, who recently released a new song for the upcoming Smurfs' film in which she plays Smurfette.
"We both got movies coming out the same year," Rocky shared,adding, "I didn't even realize that. Wow! Shout-outs to us, we've been working," reported Variety.
Directed by Spike Lee, 'Highest 2 Lowest' is an English-language remake of Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film 'High and Low' set in modern-day New York.
In an interview with Variety, rapper and actor Rocky shared his experience working with Denzel Washington. He called it a "dream come true" moment of his life.
"It was like a dream come true. But trust me, it was difficult to not fan out every millisecond of the duration. It was crazy -- it's Denzel, man. I don't give a ...how successful [I am], I'm always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people, and I'm always going to give them their flowers. I'm never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out," said Rocky as quoted by Variety.
The Highest 2 Lowest stars Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice (in her film debut), and ASAP Rocky in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Spike Lee.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment