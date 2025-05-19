403
Seoul: N. Korea Likely Had Russian Support For Air-To-Air Missiles
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 19 (KUNA) -- South Korea on Monday raised the possibility that North Korea received technological assistance from Russia in developing a new air-to-air missile following the North's test of the weapon last week, Yonhap News Agency reported.
"We believe there is an association," Col. Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told a press briefing in Seoul, when asked whether the North received arms and advanced technology from Russia in exchange for its troop deployment.
Lee said, however, that further analysis is necessary to determine the extent and scope of Russia's possible technological assistance.
"There have been many cases in which the North attempted to deceive or exaggerate issues in securing parts and material have led to delays in deployment," he said.
"We believe the weapons systems will also take considerable time (to be operational)."
On Saturday, the North's state media reported North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw anti-air combat and air raid drills by an air force flight group earlier in the week, unveiling what appeared to be a live-fire drill involving a new air-to-air missile launched from a MiG-29 fighter jet.
The North's latest drills came as Kim has been highlighting the importance of modernizing conventional weapons as he recently made a series of public visits to military units and munitions factories and emphasized stronger war preparations. (end)
