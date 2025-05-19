403
Business discussions between US vice president, Canadian premier
(MENAFN) On Sunday in Rome, the US Vice President JD Vance and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gathered for negotiations centered on business amidst a disagreement on tariffs.
As stated by an announcement by the White House, the unofficial gathering at the US Ambassador's house focused on "shared interests and goals," such as "fair trade policies, and the two nations' continued lasting relationship."
The negotiation occurred on the marginal talks of Pope Leo XIV's opening speech crowd at the Vatican, which happened within weeks after Carney's prominent gathering with US Leader Donald Trump on tariffs.
In Trump's second presidency, US and Canada association have shrunk vastly, influenced by significant business limitation. At the beginning of this year, Washington enforced a 25% tariff on most Canadian importing, with a 10% tax on Canadian oil and energy exports.
