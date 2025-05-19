Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Business discussions between US vice president, Canadian premier

Business discussions between US vice president, Canadian premier


2025-05-19 02:58:40
(MENAFN) On Sunday in Rome, the US Vice President JD Vance and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gathered for negotiations centered on business amidst a disagreement on tariffs.

As stated by an announcement by the White House, the unofficial gathering at the US Ambassador's house focused on "shared interests and goals," such as "fair trade policies, and the two nations' continued lasting relationship."

The negotiation occurred on the marginal talks of Pope Leo XIV's opening speech crowd at the Vatican, which happened within weeks after Carney's prominent gathering with US Leader Donald Trump on tariffs.

In Trump's second presidency, US and Canada association have shrunk vastly, influenced by significant business limitation. At the beginning of this year, Washington enforced a 25% tariff on most Canadian importing, with a 10% tax on Canadian oil and energy exports.

MENAFN19052025000045017281ID1109564865

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search