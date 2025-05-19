Creative Diagnostics Provides High-Quality Resdetfasttm Residual Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits For Research Applications

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the rapidly evolving field of molecular diagnostics, efficient and reliable nucleic acid extraction remains an important step for downstream applications. As an expert specializing in biotechnology research, Creative Diagnostics has developed the ResDetFastTM Residual Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits to address the growing demand for high-quality extraction methods.

The ResDetFastTM Residual Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits utilize chemical lysis and advanced magnetic bead technology to isolate high-purity DNA from diverse sample types. They can even extract from samples, including those with high protein content and low DNA concentration. This method represents a standout improvement over traditional extraction techniques, offering a simpler workflow with fewer steps. After the extraction is completed, quantitative analysis of DNA can be performed to facilitate the determination of DNA contamination levels.

One of the key advantages of the ResDetFastTM Residual Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits is their streamlined workflow, with the entire extraction process being controlled within 12 minutes. Because the kits only require three steps: lysis, washing, and elution, all of which can be performed at room temperature. This efficient extraction process can reduce experimental time for researchers and improve research efficiency. In addition to reducing hands-on time, these kits can also lower the risk of cross-contamination and ensure the accuracy of extraction results.

When used with accompanying nucleic acid detection kits, the ResDetFastTM Residual Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits can meet the requirements of many downstream applications. For example, they're suitable for gene therapy development, vaccine development and quality control. Additionally, they can support genotyping and other genetic analyses, enabling the customization of treatment plans based on individual genetic profiles to enhance drug efficacy and safety. Meanwhile, the kits are available in both 96 deep-well format and tube-based manual extraction format. Researchers can flexibly choose the formats according to their needs.

The advantages of simple operation, convenient storage, and environmental friendliness have made the kits widely popular. For example, the kits such as the ResDetFastTM Hi-efficiency Rapid Nucleic Acid Extraction Kit-A (Magnetic Beads) (Cat. No. WHK-BR-01) can extract nucleic acids with high yield and purity. Furthermore, the kits' main components are free of volatile alcohols, making them harmless to humans and ensuring safety during use. It is worthy of researchers' attention that the ResDetFastTM Nucleic Acid Extraction Kit-C is suitable for DNA extraction from special samples containing low pH, high protein, etc.

With the development of research on bioprocess impurity analysis, biotech companies like Creative Diagnostics are required to provide more convenient and efficient products to meet the needs of experiments. This new addition will effectively promote the development of nucleic acid extraction technology.

For more information about the ResDetFastTM Residual Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits and other Nucleic Acid Residue Assay Kits, please visit /products/magnetic-bead-nucleic-acid-extraction-kit-2707 .

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading provider of standardized testing kits and customized technical services for biopharmaceutical and biotech companies, CRO/CDMO, research institutions, and 3rd party testing institutions The company helps biopharmaceutical companies develop therapeutic proteins, vaccines, antibodies, plasma derivatives, and gene therapies to ensure the safety of biotherapeutics prior to human trials, regulatory approval and commercial release.

Thomas Schmitt

Creative Diagnostics

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.