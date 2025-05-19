Metai And Kenmec Pioneer Robotic And Automation Simulations With NVIDIA Omniverse Mega Blueprint To Optimize AI-Powered Smart Warehouses

TAIPEI, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetAI , an NVIDIA-backed innovator in AI-powered simulation infrastructure, has partnered with Taiwanese industrial automation leader Kenmec to become one of the earliest adopters of NVIDIA Omniverse "Mega" Blueprint within a real-world industrial environment. The collaboration showcases how simulation, AI, and robotics can converge to unlock a new generation of smart warehouse and intelligent manufacturing operations.

At the heart of this collaboration is the seamless integration of NVIDIA Omniverse librariesTM , MetAI's digital twin generation platform MetGen , its Controller Simulator for real-time logic testing, and Kenmec's deep domain expertise in warehouse logistics and automation. Together, the teams virtualized the entire Chief Smart Logistics Center , creating a full-fidelity simulation environment that brings together physical dynamics, real-time controller logic, AI-driven testing and optimization-all within a simulated environment.

"We've always believed that simulation should be the starting point-not the end-of industrial innovation," said Daniel Yu, Co-founder and CEO of MetAI. "With NVIDIA's platforms and blueprints, we're now able to connect digital twins with multiple robotic brains, manage full fleets virtually, and enable Real-to-Sim and Sim-to-Real workflows-empowering AI agents to learn best practices before entering the real world."

The collaboration delivers:



NVIDIA Omniverse "Mega" Blueprint: Enabling large-scale simulation of diverse industrial AI and robot models through software-defined testing and optimization to factories and warehouses

MetGen-powered SimReady digital twin generation: Instantly transforms 2D blueprints and production data into simulation-ready OpenUSD environments

MetAI's Controller Simulator Integration: Connects and tests real PLC controller logic inside OpenUSD-based digital twins before deployment

Robot fleet simulation: Includes Kenmec's conveyor systems, Solomon's robotic arms (via NVIDIA Isaac Manipulator ), AMRs, smart cameras and more AI agent optimization: Enhances control logic, improves layouts, reduces failure scenarios like tailgating, and streamlines automation workflows

By combining real-world logic with MetAI's generated simulation technology, this version of a "world simulator" provides a safe, scalable environment for validating entire robotic ecosystems-accelerating development while reducing cost and risk.

"With NVIDIA Omniverse and MetAI's technologies, we're able to simulate and optimize our logistics systems virtually like never before," said Jonas Ko, President of Kenmec Mechanical Engineering. "This gives us the confidence to design smarter, AI-powered systems and deploy them faster-backed by real testing, not assumptions."

Looking Ahead: Scaling Physical AI Across Verticals

Building on this success, Kenmec and MetAI plan to expand the implementation of this simulation-first approach into broader robotics and Physical AI use cases, including:



AMHS (Automated Material Handling Systems) for advanced semiconductor manufacturing

AMR fleets for smart warehouses and production lines AI-driven optimization of production workflows and facility layouts

These future deployments will continue to validate the "Mega" Blueprint as a foundational architecture for real-time, simulation-powered robotics across the industrial landscape.

This collaboration supports NVIDIA's broader vision to enable simulation-native automation through the NVIDIA Omniverse "Mega" Blueprint . As early adopters and active collaborators, MetAI and Kenmec are helping define how Real-to-Sim and Sim-to-Real pipelines will drive the next wave of robotics and Physical AI-from warehouse operations to advanced manufacturing.

Watch the full MetAI & Kenmec's use case video here: Youtube Link

Live demo available at Innovex NVIDIA Inception Pavilion, Computex & GTC Taipei

About MetAI

MetAI builds the training infrastructure for Industrial and Physical AI. Its core platform, MetGen, transforms blueprints into simulation-ready environments used to test robotics, AI agents, and automation logic before anything is built. From smart warehouses, automated factories to precision production lines, MetAI enables Real-to-Sim and Sim-to-Real at scale.

About Kenmec

Kenmec is a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions in Taiwan, with proven expertise in smart logistics, green energy, and industrial robotics. Their end-to-end systems help warehouses and factories adapt and thrive in the age of AI-driven automation implementation.

