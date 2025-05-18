Cabinet Approves Incentives To Enhance Aqaba's Appeal For Tourism, Housing, Investment

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet, during a session on Sunday chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, approved a package of incentives it said aiming at enhancing Aqaba's appeal as a global destination for tourism, residential living, and real estate investment.

The decision followed a recommendation by the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and forms part of a broader strategy aligned with the Economic Modernisation Vision. The move seeks to position Aqaba, 330km south of Amman, among the top 100 cities worldwide in terms of livability and investment potential, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The new measures include customs exemptions and benefits aimed at encouraging long-term residency for foreigners. For the first time, incentives will also be extended to Jordanian citizens purchasing residential units in gated communities in the port city of Aqaba, the statement said.

As per the new incentives, buyers acquiring a residential property for the first time directly from a certified developer will be eligible for temporary import approval of a small personal vehicle. Properties must be valued at no less than JD150,000, and customs exemptions for the vehicle may not exceed 25 percent of the property's value.

The Cabinet approved a one-time customs and sales tax exemption of 5 percent and 16 per cent respectively for individuals importing a personal boat. Each person will be allowed to import one boat, for personal and non-commercial use only. The sale or transfer of ownership will require prior approval and customs clearance from ASEZA.

The statement said that around 1,100 residential units, ranging from apartments to villas, are currently available within gated communities in Aqaba. Another 1,200 units are scheduled for development in the coming months.

The Cabinet also approved a series of innovative educational and environmental projects in Aqaba's southern coastal area projects include coral farming and marine biodiversity research using modern technologies, as well as the establishment of advanced laboratories for marine life studies. The Marine Science Station and surrounding facilities will also undergo comprehensive rehabilitation to serve as an internationally recognized research and education center.

The Cabinet also approved the Jordanian National Plan to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace, and Security for the years 2025–2027.

The plan, developed by the Ministry of Youth, aims to empower young people through leadership development, entrepreneurship support, and social inclusion. It also focuses on addressing the needs of marginalized groups, including youth with disabilities and refugees, according to the statement.

The initiative builds on efforts led by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, which culminated in the adoption of the resolution by the UN Security Council in 2015. It emphasizes the role of youth in peace building and national development.

The Council of Ministers also approved the framework for establishing a high coordination council between Jordan and Syria, to be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of both countries, with the aim of fostering cooperation in key areas including trade, transport, energy, and health.

The Cabinet approved an agreement between the Jordan Cooperative Corporation and the International Labour Organization (ILO) to provide technical support for capacity-building in the field of decent work.

Under the agreement, 30 agricultural cooperative associations will receive training this year, with an additional 60 to be trained during 2026 and 2027. The initiative also includes the development of software for the national cooperative services portal, the statement said.