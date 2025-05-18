403
Trump Concludes Gulf Trip with UAE Visit
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump left Qatar on Thursday en route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the final destination of his ongoing tour across the Gulf region.
As reported by a journalist from a news agency, Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, bid farewell to Trump at the airport.
The UAE visit represents Trump’s third and concluding stop on his regional trip, following earlier visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
This marks the first time in 17 years that a sitting US president will set foot in Abu Dhabi.
Earlier, Trump mentioned that he might travel to Istanbul on Friday "if it was appropriate," noting that Türkiye is set to host negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
"If something happened, I’d go Friday (to Istanbul), if it was appropriate," Trump stated during a discussion with entrepreneurs in Qatar.
