MP: Six Including Three Children Drowned In Two Separate Incidents

MENAFN - IANS) Rewa, May 18 (IANS) Six persons including three children drowned in eastern Madhya Pradesh in two separate incidents occurred in Mauganj and Satna districts.

In an incident in Mauganj police station area, three brothers killed on Sunday morning in Paipkhar village of Mauganj district as they drowned in the Nihai river.

The victims, identified as Aman Tiwari (18), Abhay Tiwari (17), and their cousin Abhishek Mishra (24), lost their lives after being caught in a strong current of the river, the investigation officer Rajesh Patel said while speaking to IANS.

According to him, the three were brothers and had gone to the river to get some relief and escape the scorching summer heat.

They jumped in shallow water first but swept away in the current one after the other when they attempted to save each other. Abhishek ventured into deeper waters first, prompting Aman and Abhay to rush in to save him, when they saw him drowning, the officer said.

However, unaware of the river's depth and forceful current, all three drowned.

Local residents and police launched a rescue operation, managing to retrieve their bodies after two hours, the officer said. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the relatives, after post-mortem examinations were performed. Aman and Abhay were residents of Paipkhar village, while Abhishek hailed from Dugoli village and worked as a clerk at HDFC Bank in Mauganj.

Mauganj is a new district carved out of Rewa.

He had visited his aunt's house the previous day after finishing his duty. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem and initiated an investigation into the incident.

In a separate incident, three tribal children drowned in Amua Dam in Satna district on Saturday.

The local administration responded swiftly, retrieving the bodies within half an hour. The three children who lost their lives in the tragic drowning incident have been identified as Abhijeet, son of Ajit Kol (6), Abhi, son of Kallu Kol (5), and Krishna, son of Nandu Kol (5).

All three were residents of Kandaila village. Following the completion of Panchnama proceedings, their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

According to a senior police officer, four children had gone to the dam to bathe, all of similar age.

While one of them remained seated on the embankment, the other three entered the water. As soon as his friends began struggling, the child on the embankment rushed to the nearby village, located two kilometers away, to seek help. It was too late when the villagers arrived, the three were drowned.

Majhgawan Tehsildar Somesh Dwivedi and Dharkundi Police Station Incharge Shailendra Singh visited the site, assuring support to the grieving families.

Financial assistance of Rs 25,000 was provided to each affected family of the three children.