Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mount Lewotobi Roars to Life, Sparks Aviation Alert

Mount Lewotobi Roars to Life, Sparks Aviation Alert


2025-05-18 05:47:37
(MENAFN) Multiple eruptions rocked Mount Lewotobi in East Nusa Tenggara on Sunday, leading Indonesia's volcanology agency to issue its maximum aviation warning.

The most powerful eruption occurred at 2:05 PM local time, spewing a massive ash cloud six kilometers into the atmosphere. Dense gray volcanic clouds drifted in several directions from the volcano's peak.

Consequently, authorities elevated the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) to its highest level, red, urging aircraft to steer clear of airspace below 6,000 meters near the volcano due to the danger posed by the ash. Airlines were also alerted to possible flight delays and cancellations resulting from the ash plume.

To safeguard local populations, a six-kilometer exclusion zone has been established around the volcano's crater, barring entry for tourists and visitors. Residents living on the mountain's slopes have been cautioned about the risk of volcanic mudflows, known as lahars, which could be triggered by heavy rainfall and flow down rivers originating from the summit.

Individuals in areas affected by the ashfall are being advised to wear protective face masks to minimize the inhalation of airborne particles and the associated respiratory hazards.

Mount Lewotobi, standing at 1,584 meters, is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes.

MENAFN18052025000045017169ID1109562940

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search