RCP Singh Merges Party With Jan Suraaj Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 18 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former Union Minister RCP Singh merged his party Aap Sabki Aawaz (ASA) with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party on Sunday.

The merger was announced at a joint press conference, marking Singh's fourth party affiliation in two years.

Welcoming the former union minister, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor stated that Singh's entry would strengthen the party, both in organisational terms and in its appeal to disillusioned voters.

"Singh's arrival will benefit the party and those who are looking for a new political system in Bihar. We have joined hands to prevent the BJP from returning to power," Kishor said.

Both leaders launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the current state of the JD(U).

Kishor called on JD(U) workers to desert the "sinking ship", claiming that it was being run by "five contractors" rather than seasoned politicians.

Kishor alleged that contractors with no political background are making key decisions in both the JD(U) and the state government.

"Nitish Kumar neither runs the party nor the government. Ask the five people running JD(U) to name even a district president of their party - they won't be able to answer," he claimed.

He also criticised the administrative machinery in Bihar, labelling it as "Jungleraj of officers".

Kishor claimed there's a vacuum of leadership and legitimacy in the current governance structure.

Once considered Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's closest confidant and an influential figure in the JD(U), RCP Singh has had a turbulent political journey since being "sidelined" by the party in 2022.

When asked who would be Jan Suraaj's Chief Ministerial face if the party secures a majority, Kishor deflected, saying: "At least you are now accepting that the next Chief Minister will be from Jan Suraaj. The party will decide the name at the right time."

Kishor made a sensational claim during the event, stating that senior leaders like Ashok Chaudhary and former Congress president Sadanand Singh had once urged him to talk to RJD chief Lalu Prasad about alliance possibilities, but also admitted that they were "disrespected" during those interactions.

With this merger, Jan Suraaj is positioning itself as a serious third alternative, aiming to capture the "disenchanted" voter base of JD(U) and appeal to youth and middle-class voters.