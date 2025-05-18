403
US administration plans on selling propaganda HQ
(MENAFN) The U.S. government, under President Donald Trump, is moving forward with plans to sell the headquarters of the state-funded broadcaster Voice of America (VOA), according to a Bloomberg report released Thursday.
The building, which also houses the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) and offices of the Department of Health and Human Services, is part of a group of federal properties identified for “accelerated disposal” as part of Trump’s broader effort to reduce the size and spending of the federal government.
In March, Trump directed deep budget cuts to USAGM, aiming to scale back U.S. foreign aid and other soft-power programs to better align with his administration’s policies. Although the initiative initially faced legal opposition, a court ruling last week cleared the way for further restructuring of the agency.
Trump has long criticized VOA, calling it “radical propaganda” and a waste of taxpayer money. On Thursday, nearly 600 VOA contractors were laid off as part of the downsizing.
VOA was originally created during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda and later focused on promoting pro-Western views during the Cold War. The outlet has historically worked with U.S. intelligence agencies and is often labeled as a tool of American global influence.
Other outlets under USAGM—such as Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Asia, and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting—are also facing potential closures. These actions are part of a wider government efficiency campaign led by Trump adviser Elon Musk, who was appointed to oversee the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Earlier this year, the U.S. General Services Administration listed over 400 federal properties for sale, but quickly pulled the listing. Bloomberg reports that property sales are now proceeding more cautiously.
Amid mounting criticism over the extensive budget cuts and layoffs, Musk has announced plans to scale back his involvement in DOGE. A recent ABC News poll found that 57% of Americans disapprove of Musk’s role in government, while only about one-third support his efforts.
