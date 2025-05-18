403
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre Partner with Emirates Foundation for a Healthier Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Pulse 360 PR and Communication Consultancy) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16Th May 2025: At the 25th World Conference of the International Union for Health Promotion and Education (IUHPE) being hosted in Abu Dhabi for the first time, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), announced a strategic partnership with Emirates Foundation to scale the impact of the Active Abu Dhabi initiative, aimed at promoting long-term behavioral change in health and wellbeing.
The initiative will now scale across the Emirate, integrating behavioral science, technology, and public and private sector collaboration to improve long-term health outcomes. The expanded initiative builds on the foundation laid by Active Abu Dhabi, now leveraging the full strength and expertise of ADPHC and DoH to address health more holistically, integrating nutrition, sleep, movement, and mental wellbeing into its core framework.
Designed to be practical and grounded in real-life behaviors, the initiative is exclusively inclusive, made for people of all ages and backgrounds. From helping children form healthy habits early to supporting adults in making better daily choices and enabling senior citizens to stay active and well, it is built to meet people where they are.
“Partnering with Active Abu Dhabi reflects our commitment to a future-focused, prevention-led healthcare model,” said H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. “Through this collaboration, we aim to transform the community into one where individuals are encouraged and supported to prioritize their physical and mental wellbeing at every stage of life. This approach enables us to address the underlying causes of lifestyle-related diseases and build a culture of health across Abu Dhabi.”
This comprehensive initiative supports public health campaigns centered on nutrition, movement, sleep, and mental wellbeing to elevate community health. By uniting individuals and families, it inspires a reimagined approach to health, delivering enduring benefits for all.
H.E. Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre commented, “With a growing focus on health and wellbeing at the core of its strategic agenda, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a global hub for health innovation, leadership, and impact. Our mission at ADPHC is to create a healthier Abu Dhabi for future generations, and our partnership with Active Abu Dhabi provides a powerful platform for that. By integrating public health messaging with behavioral science, we are nurturing an environment where people are supported to make better daily choices, transforming health into an active, inclusive, and achievable pursuit.”
HE Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Foundation said, “This collaboration with ADPHC and DoH gives Active Abu Dhabi the momentum to expand its reach and provide people with the knowledge, tools, and motivation to take control of their health in a meaningful and lasting way.”
This partnership aligns with Abu Dhabi’s wider strategic goal of transforming its healthcare model from reactive care to proactive health management, empowering communities to make sustainable, positive lifestyle changes.
IUHPE, celebrating its 25th World Conference this year, praised the partnership for its strategic approach to public health, and behavioural change. “This partnership exemplifies the kind of multisectoral collaboration we advocate for at IUHPE,” said Sione Tu'itahi, President of IUHPE. “By combining the credibility of government leadership with the agility of the non-profit sector and the insights of behavioral science, Abu Dhabi is setting a new global benchmark in health promotion.”
In the coming months, the partners are set to introduce a wide range of community activations and digital platforms designed to engage citizens across all segments of society. Campaigns will be anchored in principles such as social norms, intrinsic motivation, and reward mechanisms to ensure long-term impact.
