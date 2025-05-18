403
Erdogan, Tokayev Discuss Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, centering their dialogue on mutual relations and overarching regional and international matters, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
During the exchange, Erdogan conveyed that the partnership between Türkiye and Kazakhstan would be further deepened not only through direct cooperation but also through collaboration in international forums—most notably within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.
The conversation also carried a personal tone, as Erdogan extended birthday wishes to Tokayev, who had just marked his 72nd birthday.
