I'll Take My Time: Muller Undecided On Future After Playing Final Bundesliga Game For Bayern
The attacking midfielder said he remains committed to continuing his playing days. Muller will represent Bayern at the upcoming Club World Cup in June, but has yet to finalise a deal with a new club as he said
keeping his options open and discussions are ongoing.
“I'll take my time, I don't have any stress, but I still want to continue playing football. I have a list that I'm working through. The overall package has to fit. For today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, I know exactly what I'm up to. For after that, it's actually still written in the stars. I wouldn't like to want to carry out my world of future feelings here in an interview," Muller said to Sky Sports.
With Bayern closing his chapter with Bayern Munich, MLS has long been touted to be his next destination.
According to reports, the veteran player appears to have taken a liking to MLS club Los Angeles FC, which has long been considered Muller's most likely destination due to their partnership with the German record champions.
6119 days after his Bundesliga debut on August 15 2008 against Hamburger SV, Muller played his 503rd Bundesliga match on Saturday night.
With 751 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, he stands alone at the top of the club's all-time appearance list, surpassing legendary goalkeeper Sepp Maier by an impressive 42 matches.
Champions FC Bayern brought down the curtain on an excellent Bundesliga campaign with a 4-0 victory over TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday. Michael Olise handed Munich the lead before half-time, with Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane netting in the second half. The result means Bayern finish the campaign on 82 points, 13 clear of Bayer Leverkusen.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment