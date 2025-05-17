403
Sheikh Joaan Inaugurates World Table Tennis Championships Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, officially inaugurated the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships - Doha 2025, hosted at Lusail Sports Arena and Qatar University Sports Complex. The competition will continue until May 25, featuring 640 players from 127 countries representing all five continents.
The opening ceremony was attended by Petra Sorling, President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), along with several dignitaries and leaders from Asian and international sports and Olympic movements.
In a poignant national moment, the Qatari national anthem was played amidst gentle lighting and a backdrop showcasing the national flag, followed by a welcoming address from Sheikh Joaan, who is also the Chairman of the Championship's Supreme Organizing Committee, affirming Qatar's commitment to organising international sporting events that foster cultural exchange and elevate the game.
During his speech at the opening ceremony, Khalil bin Ahmed al-Mohannadi, President of the Qatar Table Tennis Federation, President of both the Arab and Asian Table Tennis Unions, First Vice President of ITTF, and Director General of the Championship, stated:
"On behalf of myself and the organising committee, I warmly welcome Qatar's guests from all over the world to this major sporting event. We are immensely proud to host the World Table Tennis Championships for the second time in Qatar's history, marking Qatar as the first Middle Eastern country to host this global event since the 2004 edition."
Al-Mohannadi added, "This extraordinary moment reaffirms Qatar's established position as the region's sporting capital and its ongoing dedication to becoming a global meeting point and host for major sporting events, uniting the world through fair competition and mutual respect. We hope the tournament will exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship and organisation, reflecting the immense effort and preparation made over the past months."
Concluding his speech, Al-Mohannadi expressed gratitude to Sheikh Joaan for his significant support, saying, "We hope this championship will be a memorable sporting milestone, creating beautiful memories for all participants and strengthening bridges of communication and understanding among peoples through sport. Welcome to Qatar, and always welcome."
The opening ceremony featured diverse and entertaining segments, combining sportsmanship, cultural heritage, and spectacular visual elements, effectively showcasing the championship's global significance.
The ceremony began with a dynamic visual display on illuminated screens highlighting the championship's history and notable moments, accompanied by enthusiastic welcomes for participating delegations and spectators, conveyed by the lead presenter expressing Qatar's pride in hosting the event.
The ceremony emphasised cultural and geographic diversity among participating countries and the importance of international sports cooperation in an energetic and appreciative introduction.
Petra Sorling, President of the ITTF, delivered a speech appreciating the excellent organization and praising the level of international participation and preparation for the championship.
Representatives of the athletes and referees took the official oath, reaffirming their commitment to integrity and fair competition, accompanied by an elegant audiovisual presentation enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.
One highlight included the presentation of a promotional video for the official championship mascots, 'Saree' and 'Sareea' who later appeared interactively on stage, delightfully greeting the audience with engaging visuals and audio.
Qatari heritage was prominently showcased with the traditional Al Ardha performance, a folkloric dance expressing pride and cultural identity, linking Qatar's cultural roots with the international sporting event.
An exciting highlight was a captivating light and laser show synchronized with electronic music, visual effects, and smoke, embodying the spirit of table tennis and merging innovation with creativity, eliciting enthusiastic audience interaction.
