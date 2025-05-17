Seminary Student Gang-Raped In Broad Daylight In Nowshera All Five Accused Arrested
The assault was confirmed through a medical examination conducted at the District Headquarters Hospital Nowshera.
According to initial police findings, the student was returning home from her madrassa when the suspects forcibly abducted her and took her to a nearby farmhouse, where they assaulted her. Azakhel Police responded swiftly, arresting all five accused involved in the case.
Also Read: Three Killed in Bajaur Village Over 'Honour' Motive, Including Two Women
SHO Adil Syed of Azakhel Police Station confirmed that the main suspect was apprehended during a late-night raid in the Sorey Baba area of Nowshera Kalan while attempting to flee toward Charsadda.
The victim's mother, in a statement filled with anguish, said,“My daughter was on her way home from madrassa when they dragged her to a farm and destroyed her dignity. We demand justice and protection.”
Police have registered a case under Section 375A of the Pakistan Penal Code. All five accused were produced before a judicial magistrate on Saturday to seek physical remand for further investigation.
The incident has sparked outrage among residents and rights activists, with urgent calls for swift prosecution and stronger protections for children and female students in religious institutions.
